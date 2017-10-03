Gone are the days when you will have to spend a fortune just to be able to set up a reliable security system in your house. With the technology of today and all the OEMs creating products you can integrate to your devices and other smart devices at your home, it’s becoming more affordable and accessible. Ring Protect is a new ” affordable and comprehensive DIY home security system” that you will be able to connect with other Ring products as well.

You will be able to get Ring Protect product bundles starting at just $199 and it already includes a keypad, base station, sensors for your door and window, a passive infrared sensor, and Z-wave extender. But if you need to have professional monitoring, you can also get it at just $10 per month (or $100 per year) and it already includes unlimited camera storage. The great thing is that you will not be stuck with a long-term contract or any other hidden fees.

You will also be able to integrate the system with your other Ring products, like the Doorbells and Cams. Because of this, the “Ring of Security” will also be able to help your community as it can not just monitor inside but outside as well and help reach the company’s mission “to reduce crime in neighborhoods”. Ring says you will also be able to connect it to dozens of other home security products, although they did not indicate which brands or products those are.

Apparently, a home burglary happens once every 13 seconds in the US, and Ring has made it their mission to eliminate this by bringing affordable solutions like Ring Protect. It’s now available for pre-order at ring.com, best buy.com, and homedepot.com. It will be in the market at Home Depot and Best Buy stores later this month.

SOURCE: Ring