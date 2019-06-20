While it’s now more convenient and affordable to set up your own security cameras at your house, not everyone likes the idea of having a camera or multiple cameras inside their house. But if you just need something to watch over your door, video doorbells are the way to go. Ring is now offering a new Door View Cam without all the wires and complications that a regular video doorbell brings. The two-piece device will cost you just $199.

According to an article on Android Police, your door’s peephole is the connection point between the two pieces of the Door View Cam. The black and satin nickel part is for the outdoor side and it has the camera, motion sensor, and doorbell button. The white plastic indoor part is where the battery is housed and has an optical viewer with a privacy cover which actually lets you use it as a peephole if you want to.

The device is powered by a removable and rechargeable battery so no wires are needed. The camera has a 1080p sensor with night vision so it can function 24 hours. It has adjustable motion detection and you can set up privacy zones so you don’t get notified in those unwanted areas. It also has two-way audio so you can talk to visitors who ring the bell. It even has knock detection even if they don’t ring the bell. It supports Amazon Alexa so you can livestream the cam to an Echo Show or Fire TV if needed.

All users have a free Ring plan that will bring you notifications in case of motion and ring events, lets you interact with visitors on your smartphone if you’re not at home, and lets you livestream on demand. However, if you want access to video recordings, you need to get a Ring Protect Plan which is $3/month or $30/year for one camera and up to $10/month or $100/year for multiple cameras with professional monitoring.

The Door View Cam itself is priced at $199 and is now available through the Ring website, Amazon, and Best Buy. It comes with one month of free Ring Protect. Aside from the US, it’s also available in European countries and will soon be available in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.