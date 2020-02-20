For a company that’s known for its home security devices, Ring has a lot to improve when it comes to their users’ security and privacy. The Amazon-owned company has now announced that they are adding “extra layers of security and control” for their various devices. These tools include making two-factor authentication a requirement and not just optional as well as giving users more control in managing third-party providers that are connected to their Nest account and devices.

Two-factor authentication or 2FA has been considered one of the best ways to keep your account secure and now Ring is making it mandatory for all its users. Every time you will log on to your Ring account, you’ll get a one-time, six-digit code through your email or your mobile number that you have connected to your account. This also includes any of the Shared Users that will be logging on. 2FA can sometimes be tedious but it makes sure that the one logging on to the account is really you.

Ring says they occasionally collaborate with third-party service providers but assured users they are not selling your personal information to anyone. They are now pausing the use of several of the third-party analytics services in both the apps and the website. This is so they can work more on providing users with more control over who has access to their data. You will also now be able to opt-out of sharing information to third-party services for advertising purposes.

This may be news to some that they are being targeted with personalized ads but Ring says this is to “deliver a better customer experience”. These days though, having some other company access your data is frowned upon and has been one of the reasons why some users stop subscribing or patronizing a business. In any case, Ring says you will still see non-personalized Ring ads occasionally on your app or the website.

Ring also shared some security best practices like not re-using passwords, keeping your connected email and number up-to-date, adding shared users to your account instead of sharing log-in credentials, etc. Hopefully, this solves some of the security issues about Ring that experts have brought up.