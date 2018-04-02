If you grew up in the 80s and maybe even the 90s, you would know that those sporting the Walkman headphones were kind of considered the “cool kids”. With the popularity of huge headphones, it was only a matter of time until someone somehow brings that back. Well, it isn’t by Sony, but JLab Audio is taking its inspiration from that iconic headgear in bringing the Rewind Wireless Retro headphones. It may look the same, but of course, this time around there are no wires to get tangled in.

The look is retro but the technology is all modern as it is powered by Bluetooth 4.2 wireless capabilities and it comes with the Custom EQ3 Sound that JLab Audio is slightly known for. You only need a button on the right earcup and you’ll be able to toggle through three Changeable EQ settings: Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. You will also be able to control your music playback and power it on and off through this one button. It also has a built-in mic lets you make and take calls and activate your smart assistant.

The headphones come with a thin metal headband which shouldn’t be that heavy for your head. It weighs just .14 lbs and comes with soft ear cushions. It has a 12-hour battery life and should you run out of juice, you can recharge it through a micro-USB cable. All in all, the Rewind Wireless Retro headphones promise to deliver “crystal-clear, skip-free” music for you.

The best part is that it will only cost you $20. It’s available in black, blue, and white. The first one is already ready for shipping while the other two will ship later this month. You can buy the headphones through JLab Audio’s online store.

SOURCE: JLab Audio