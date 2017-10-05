The mobile industry may be focusing more on improving the cameras and imaging technologies but there are groups who may be content with just coming up with add-ons and accessories. We’re not in the age of modular devices yet but one can enhance a gadget by simply using accessories that you can snap-on, clip, or attach. We’ve seen this idea before but the RevolCam allows almost any phone to be transformed into a powerful camera, thanks to the light and lenses.

Sometimes, you don’t have to take out your compact cam or DSLR just to take premium photos. You can depend on your smartphone to take portraits and landscape shots others would think were captured by a professional photographer. The RevolCam offers different lenses that are swappable. You can easily change the lens as you please depending on the style of images you want.

The RevolCam features three lenses: fish-eye (160-degree view), wide-angle lens (110-degree view), and a macro (20x magnification). It comes in a clip-style design so you can easily rotate to change and use.

The project is currently on Kickstarter with a HK$ 50,000 fund goal. Over ten times the goal amount has been pledged already but with 40 more days to go before the deadline. Don’t worry as you can still join the over 1,600 backers in supporting the project.

SOURCE: Kickstarter