If you have been sideloading APK from RetroArch’s website to turn your Amazon Fire devices into a retro game console, you may not have to resort to such tactics anymore. Developers of RetroArch, a cross-platform service that serves you with a single, uniform UI for emulating most game consoles, has now announced official availability of the app on Amazon Appstore.

This means, you can emulate some of the compatible vintage games on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets. If you own an Amazon Fire device – tablets or TV sticks – you can easily download the RetroArch and, without sideloading, emulate the retro gaming console on your device.

RetroArch should not be mistaken for an emulator. It is available on all major platforms right from Android to Mac and from iOS to Windows and on game consoles including PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360 to name a few; but it’s more of a front end for emulators and other software. To use it, you need to install cores for the device you want to emulate.

The listing for RetroArch on the Amazon Appstore mentions the app is compatible with Android 4.1 and upward. It should therefore likely work with the Fire HD tablets from a couple of years back.

It’s important to note, however, that since the Fire tablets are relatively limited on hardware, owing to their cost factor, some titles may not run as seemingly on your device. Most games should nonetheless run fine.