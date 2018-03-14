Earlier this March, we saw the next-gen Vivo V9 phone live photos pop up on Weibo. The latest images also show a notch and a dual rear camera system. We know it’s coming soon and in fact, it’s confirmed to be announced in Thailand on March 22 and in India this coming March 27. The phone has been teased a number of times already. Some teasers are shared below in a gallery but we’re curious about the retail box of what is believed to be the Vivo V9.

So far, we know the Vivo V9 will have a 24MP selfie camera, 6.0-inch HD+ IPS capacitive touchscreen, a notch on the Full View display, dual rear camera, rear fingerprint sensor, 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, and at least a 3000mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat topped by Funtouch 3.2 OS. Color options include Golden and Black.

The Vivo V9 is expected to offer impressive selfie photography with the 24MP selfie cam. It will feature a notch design but no under-display (UD) sensor. If this phone follows the Vivo V7, then we can assume the same triple microSD card slot. Let’s see how this phone will deliver the “Perfect Shot, Perfect View”.

VIA: Android Pure