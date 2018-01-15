We’re always on the lookout for a new smartwatch. We want a more hi-tech watch but with still looks stylish like a classic wristwatch. Here’s Ressence coming up with the Type 2 smartwatch that can be paired with a smartphone app. The traditional looking mechanical watch gets a “smarter” update as the Type 2 e-Crown Concept. Of course, you can pair most smartwatches with any smartphone but this one is more of a mechanical watch. It combines the old and new watch technologies in ways you’d never imagine.

The “e-Crown” idea is actually the electronic system you can find between the display disc and mechanical movement of the watch. You can say it’s the “electronic crown” that knows how to adjust for different time zones if needed. It can also make changes as needed and as made possible by the mobile app.

This special smartwatch was co-designed by Tony Fadell, co-founder of Nest. It’s still a concept device that needs further research and development but the idea is already working. We can expect to see the end product just before this year is over. It’s truly a hybrid watch as it brings together the smart and digital technology to those classic timepieces that generations of geeks will love.

VIA: SlashGear