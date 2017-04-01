Keeping fit is never as simple as just eating the right food and exercising on your own. Sometimes you need to actually enroll in classes for motivation and also extra training. Google is making it a bit easier for you to push yourself and book that fitness related class in your area that you’ve always wanted to attend. You can book it through several Google products, specifically Google Search, Google Maps, and Reserve with Google, whether on desktop or mobile.

When you go to the Reserve with Google site, you will be able to search for gyms or fitness studios that are around your area, or the area that you will be in. There are of course various filters that you can use so it will be able to show you better results. You will also get recommendations for new classes, just in case you’re on the lookout for something different than your normal routine. But you can also use the service to book the classes you already know and love.

When you’re looking for a class through “old school” Google Search or even going through Maps as well, you will also be able to not just bookmark it, but actually reserve, book, and pay, all without having to leave the app you’re in at the moment. Google worked with several scheduling providers to be able to bring real-time class inventory to its users.

So now that you are able to reserve classes easily, the only thing missing would be your determination to attend said classes. Well, at least you will be one step closer to actually doing it so book that fitness class today.

SOURCE: Google