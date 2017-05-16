If you’re on the lookout for a new carrier and you want someone that prioritizes helping you save your call minutes and your mobile data, you might want to turn your eyes to one of the not so major ones out there. Republic Wireless actually wants to give you six months of free service if you sign up with them. The only catch is there’s no free smartphone with the deal so you will have to buy and bring your own device to the plate.

The carrier actually refers to itself as a “WiFi First” carrier, meaning you are highly encouraged to connect to WiFi networks majorly rather than depend on your mobile network. This means your costs will go down as you tend to use less minutes and less mobile data. This means Republic Wireless also has support for WiFi calling. Major cities have a lot of WiFi networks and hotspots of course, so if your every day routine involves connecting to them, this can be a good option for you.

To avail of their free 2GB of 4G LTE for the next six months, you simply have to create an account in order to be able to order that Republic Wireless sim card. All you have to do is pay for that small shipping fee but the card itself is free. You only have until May 22 to order it and then have it activated by June 6, to be able to avail of that free six months, which includes the service and the aforementioned 4G LTE data.

However, if you need more than the basic service offered in the free six months, you can of course choose to just avail of their plans, which starts at $15 per month. If you’re already an existing subscriber and want another new line, then you can still avail of the six months free offer.

