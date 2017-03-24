Repair small electronic devices like smartphones and even things like eyeglasses and doorknobs just like a pro. All you need is the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit, offered to Android Community readers at the low price of just $19.95 for a limited time. When electronic devices break down, owners have two options: Pay a wad of cash to have it professionally repaired or throw it away and buy a brand new model. In either case, the owner will probably find themselves paying more than they’d like. Sometimes, though, repairing broken electronics can be quite easy and inexpensive — if you have the right tools, that is.

The iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit includes everything you’d require to repair dozens of small electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, game consoles, and laptop computers. With this kit, you could easily save hundreds — even thousands — on the repair and replacement of your electronic devices.

This toolkit includes everything you need to handle most common repair jobs. It features a magnetic driver, tweezers, a suction handle, screwdriver bits, and more. Each component is constructed using the highest quality materials, and it all comes in a hefty plastic case that keeps everything neat and tidy.

With this toolkit at your disposal, you can more easily replace the cracked screen on your smartphone or swap out the battery. You’ll be able to disassemble a wide range of devices — including laptop and PC computers — and it’s great for non-electronic devices too.

With all the money you can save on the repair of your small electronics, can you afford not to purchase this kit? Get the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit for just $19.95 this week at Android Community Deals.