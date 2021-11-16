Remember the feature for Wear OS devices that makes it super easy to find and install apps? The one that was introduced at the I/O 2021 in May? This nifty option lets the users add a drop-down menu to the Install button on Google Play Store to install apps on smartwatch via smartphone. Now, this cool option is headed Android TV way as Google is rolling out a similar function that allows remote installation of apps on the compatible TV from the phone.

Until now users had to install the app(s) on the Android TV by opening the Google Play Store. Sure, one could install the app(s) from the web version of the store but that is in no way a seamless process.

If we go by what Reddit user r/avigi has proof of – the new feature is rolling out to some users with a wider rollout imminent in the coming weeks. This will bring a very smooth method of downloading favorite apps or even exploring new ones.

The drill is pretty straightforward, you just have to choose a compatible app with Android TV and choose the intended device from the drop-down menu. Pretty much the same way you would install apps on a Wear OS smartwatch.

The Reddit user has attached a legit screenshot of the Play Store with the option to download the MX Player app for the Xiaomi MIBOX4 Android TV. When chosen the app will automatically install on the selected TV and other checked devices too.

This new feature is not available to all users and is probably rolling out to a few customers in select locations only. Google has not made any official announcements about the same, but we expect something concrete to show up in the coming days.

For users on the Android TV platform, this is good news, as they’ll be able to install apps on their smart TV swiftly. Depending on the location you live in, the feature could take some time to land on your device(s), till then just remain hopeful.