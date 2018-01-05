When you’re browsing through your phone, whether it’s on your social media accounts, messaging apps, news sites, etc, you sometimes get these “Hmmm, I should take note of that” moments and then forget all about it afterward. Well, you can make actual notes or reminders on your productivity apps, but it takes a few steps to do so. This new app called Remindee lets you create reminders or notes to self, all from within whatever app you’re browsing now.

How it works is fairly simple, which also means it’s pretty easy to learn to use. All you have to do is install the app and then you’ll find it in the share menu, which you can find whatever app you’re using. So if you’re looking through a website and you feel like reading it again later when you’re less busy at work, go to the share menu, look for the Remind Me icon, and then create the Reminder and set the date and the time. And you’re done.

You can even add a note to the reminder, so if you need important information from that text or message, just copy it and paste it to the note. You’ll get a notification during the time that you set it, whether it’s an hour from when you created the reminder or even on a specific date. The great thing of course is you don’t have to leave the app you’re currently in to create that reminder.

You can download Remindee from the Google Play Store for free. There are no added in-app purchases that you need to get. Everything is already there.