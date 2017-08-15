If you can’t get enough of Peter Dinklage as Tyrion on Game of Thrones, then you’ll want to check out his upcoming movie, Rememory, where he is the main character. Sorry though, since there are no dragons or white walkers around. What’s unique about this science fiction thriller, at least in terms of distribution, is that it will be available for free on Google Play Movies first on August 24 before having a theater release in select theaters by September 8.

The movie has a pretty interesting plot. A scientist played by Martin Donovan has invented a device that can extract, record, and then playback a person’s memories. However, he is mysteriously murdered after he unveiled the device, and now it’s up to a Lannister to never forget. Oh, wait, wrong story. But Dinklage plays a stranger who approaches the scientist’s widow and steals the device to try and solve the murder. Anton Yelchin who died in a freak accident in June 2016, has a supporting part in the movie.

On the movie’s IMDB page, there is no indication that Google is a producer. But the Google Play logo is actually seen a couple of times in the movie’s trailer. And the fact that it will be shown first on Google Play Movies before the theater indicates an involvement by the tech giant. There have been times that movies go direct to Google Play but this is probably the first time that it will be there first before hitting movie screens around the country.

There is no link to the actual movie on Google Play Movies so it will probably be available by August 24 or a little before that. It will only be there (and free!) for a limited time before it hits theaters. Let’s wait for Rotten Tomatoes reviews or actually watch the film to judge for ourselves whether it’s any good. Or to see if there are actually dragons in it.

VIA: Entertainment Weekly