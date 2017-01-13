King definitely knows how to get the puzzle party started. The maker of the all-time favorite Candy Crush has just released an update to the Bubble Witch series. The new Bubble Witch 3 Saga game features Stella the Witch trying to fight Wilbur. The evil enemy just won’t stop in spreading mischief so make sure you are ready and quick enough to burst all the bubbles you see in this fun shooting puzzle game.

Bubble Witch 3 Saga will make you play for hours. We’re certain you won’t stop bursting the bubbles because the game is addictive–just like any other puzzle games created by the developer. It’s up to you how you want to play the game–solo or with friends. Aim to beat the highest score every time.

Take on the challenge of Bubble Witch 3 Saga. We know you won’t stop and one of these days, you will be tempted to purchase some in-app items.

Bubble Witch 3 Saga requires the player to match 3 similarly colored bubbles. Pop them in different game modes as different characters. Wilbur will go after you but free the ghosts and release the owls. You need to save the Fairy Queen from the villain. Make sure you check your house, get special booster bubbles, or sync your game between devices so you can continue your progress from anywhere.

Download Bubble Witch 3 Saga from the Google Play Store