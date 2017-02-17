The inaugural edition of the Google Play Indie Games Contest in Europe has just concluded and among the twenty finalists from around the world, the Tinder-like swiping fantasy game Reigns from British developer Nerial reigned (ha!) supreme. Not only did it win best game, but it also the Unity prize from Unity, the game developer cross-platform company. The Battle of Polytopia from Sweden and Casuality from the United Kingdom were the runners up in the competition.

Google says they received more than a hundred entries from various countries and they were able to narrow it down to 20 entries which were then showcased at the Saatchi Gallery in London last February 16. Gamers who were invited to the event were able to try out the games which came from 12 countries. From the 20, it came down to 10 games that were then pitched to a jury of industry experts and they were the ones who decided to award the grand prize to Reigns.

As the winner of the competition, Reigns receives a YouTube influencer campaign worth 50,000 and a documentary that will be made about the game’s development for Android Developer Story. The developers also receive tickets for GDC and Google I/O, a month’s premium placement on Google Play and a Pixel C tablet. And since it also won the Unity Prize, they get a 12-month subscription to Unity Pro and two tickets to a Unite event.

This game has actually been around since August and has been a favorite among those who love fantasy card type games. It has been compared to Tinder because you swipe left or right to make decisions for your character and the various subjects, enemies, love interests and other characters that you will encounter in the game. It’s that simple and also that complicated. If you’re interested to try it out, you can download it from the Google Play Store for $2.99.

