Redmi Watch 2 , Redmi Buds 3 Lite now official

Xiaomi held a big event yesterday. We were introduced to the new Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. They are up for sale in China but expect global availability will also be announced soon. Together with these new phones, the Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Buds 3 Lite were also made public. These new products from are ready for the consumers who may be looking for more affordable alternatives.

Redmi Watch 2

The Redmi Watch 2 features a 1.6-inch screen with 320 x 360 pixel resolution. The display is bigger but the smartwatch appears to be slimmer and lighter too at only 31g. Instead of an IPS LCD, it uses AMOLED.

The battery can last longer up to twelve days on a single full charge. You can use the power saving mode to achieve longer battery life. Charging is also easier too with a magnetic connector. It runs on an Apollo 3.5 chipset.

When it comes to sports tracking, the smartwatch can support 117 sports modes. You can wear it while swimming as made possible by its 5ATM water resistance. Other features include a blood-oxygen (SpO2) sensor, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There’s also the usual connection options: NFC, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS.

Redmi Watch 2 pre-order is open. Price tag reads CNY 400 which is $63. Early promo price is CNY 350 ($55).

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Nothing much to say about the Redmi Buds 3 Lite. It’s a lite version of the Redmi Buds Pro. It’s very cheap at CNY 100 which is only $16. It may be low-cost but it works. The pair also offers a secure fit and more comfort.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite features USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.2, and cat ears design plus IP54 water resistance. Each pair can last up to 18 hours via USB-C charging. There is no ANC so maybe that’s why Redmi is able to keep the price down.