We are expecting the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro will be launching this week. It’s only a matter of time before the Chinese OEM makes the official announcement after all the leaks and teasers. We saw some poster last week and here’s another one that tells us the smartphone series’ charging powers. The new Redmi Note 11 can offer 120W charging support which means speed when you need to power up the battery. This isn’t exactly a big surprise because the Mi MIX 4 already comes with such charging support.

According to a source, the Note 11 series may be fully charged in about 21 minutes. That’s fast like the Mi Mix 4 phone. This means it’s the first mid-range device from Redmi to have such power. Usually, only the premium phones get this kind of support.

The Redmi Note 11 is said to come with a Samsung OLED display, flat edges, and thin display edges. There will be a pinhole for the selfie camera so don’t expect a notch or a punch-hole cutout.

The triple rear camera system is present on the back that comes in Anti-Glare glass material. Expect a side fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR control sensor, and JBL Dual Speaker. Both variants of the phone series are said to run on Dimensity process and a 5000mAh battery.

The official Redmi Note 11 product launch will happen on October 28, 19:00. Let’s wait and see how the Redmi sub-brand will market both models.