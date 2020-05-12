A new trimmed down version of the Redmi K30 was on the cards. But things have turned for good and Xiaomi has surprised with the announcement of Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition in China. Following closely on the heels of Meizu 17 series launched in China just a couple of days back – the new variant of the Redim K30 is powered by a new Snapdragon 768G SoC and comes in fresh new color options. The Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition is also called the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition.

Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition is the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new snapdragon 768G processor under the hood. Other than the powerful chipset, the phone also boasts an impressive spec sheet. The 5G, dual SIM handset features 6.67-inch display supporting 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

For the optics, Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition has a quad-core camera setup on the back and interesting dual selfie camera module on the font. It boasts a 64 MP main sensor with a 1/1.7 lens, 8 MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens, 5 MP f/2.4 macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. For connectivity purpose, the smartphone has NFC and 3.5 mm headphone jack among other features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is already listed on JD.com for Yuan 1,999 (approximately $280. It has a powerful 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and comes in single 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. The handset will go on sale in China in Mint Ice Blue, Deep Sea Shimmer, Purple Jade Factory, and Time Monologue colors on May 14. There is no word on international availability as of now.