The new Pro version of the Redmi K20 has just been revealed. It’s the Premium Edition so expect more premium specs and features compared to the regular model. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched back in May, ready with pop-up selfie cameras and large screens. The K20 was actually renamed and relaunched as the Xiaomi Mi 9T. A special gold Redmi K20 Pro was also released in July and now the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is available in five different colors.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is now equipped with a 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. RAM has improved to 12GB while the onboard storage is now at 512GB. Add the 27W fast charging adapter and you have a high-specced smartphone.

The phone also runs on Adreno 640 GPU. It can be considered as a gaming phone because of the 8-layer graphite stack cooling setup. It’s more efficient in reducing the temperature by 650%.

Design-wise, you will notice the Bionic Black color for the 12GB + 512GB model. It looks like a high-tech armor as shown by the mechanical structure.

Features and specs of the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition include a large 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 91.9% screen ratio, Sunscreen 2.0 support, 4000mAh battery, VDE certification for low-blue-light eye protection, DC brightness control, and low-brightness color grayscale optimization. When it comes to the imaging department, there is the AI triple camera system that includes the following: 48MP wide-angle camera + 13MP wide-angle cam + 8MP telephoto shooter. The pop-up selfie camera is only 20 megapixels.

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is available in Pearl White, Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Bionic Black. It’s now sold in China via Xiaomi and other popular retailers. Choose from these three other K20 Pro variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (RMB 2699), 8GB + 512GB (RMB 2999), and 12GB + 512GB (RMB 3199).