Xiaomi’s Redmi group recently reported that it has successfully implemented a fingerprint sensor on the LCD. The idea is a more advanced and more secure on-screen fingerprint sensor. Instead of just being read one time when you unlock the phone, the fingerprint is checked out several times to make sure the one using the device is the same as the first user. The initial print and the fingers of the user are checked if they coincide. It’s to double-check even on cheaper phones because the screen is LCD.

The OLED screens usually implement the in-display fingerprint sensor on smartphones. That means mid-range to premium phones only can have such an on-screen fingerprint reader. With the latest advancement, the LCD screen becomes more powerful.

Most LCD screens can only utilize back fingerprints or side fingerprints. A perfect example is the Redmi K30. Mass production may begin soon so expect upcoming smartphones will have the in-display sensor.

This enhancement makes use of infrared high-transmittance film material. What happens is simple: a fingerprint is reflected, it penetrates the display and shines on the fingerprint reader. Fingerprint verification is then completed. This is a solution to the demand that an LCD fingerprint is not possible.