What difference does a brand name make? Apparently, in the case of Xiaomi and its subsidiary Redmi, it’s twice the price. They have announced the arrival of the Redmi Airdots which is almost the same as the Xiaomi Airdots, but the former is half the price of the latter. It’s basically the same truly wireless earbuds except that it only comes in black and it will only cost you around $15. It will only be available in China for now with no news yet if it will be sold in other territories.

The Redmi Airdots weighs just 4.1 grams per bud and comes with a 40mAh battery that can last up to 4 hours on its own and then get an additional 12 hours with its 300mAh battery in the carrying case. You can fully charge the bud in 1.5 hours while the case needs just 2 hours.

The wireless buds use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with the device and have 7.2mm drivers. It has built-in DSP with “environment noise reduction” which will probably work only for calls. It did not indicate if it was full noise reduction. You can double tap the buds that can trigger your voice assistant of choice, which includes Google Assistant. There are also the usual basic controls that you use when playing music or podcasts.

So at its most basic, it’s almost the same as the Xiaomi Airdot except that it’s branded under Redmi. And the price is half of its predecessor at just $15. No news yet if Xiaomi will eventually slash the price of its wireless earbuds as well to either match this or to be closer to it.

SOURCE: Xiaomi