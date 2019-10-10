The Redmi 7 phone was launched as another budget-friendly smartphone only last March. Over six months later, it gets a follow-up in the form of the Redmi 8. We weren’t quite expecting anything new from Xiaomi’s sub-brand since the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition was only released. But you know Xiaomi, it has many products in the works. The Redmi 8 is the latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese OEM that lets you “Do More with 4GB”. That’s what Redmi wants to highlight aside from the 12MP AI Dual camera and the 5000mAh battery.

The Redmi 8 is only a mid-range offering but it’s more powerful among the other smartphones within the same price point of INR 7,999 ($112). That is cheap for a device that already comes with a high-capacity battery and dual rear cameras.

The phone boasts a nice-looking Aura Mirror Design, AI Face unlock, and a fingerprint sensor. It only runs on 4GB of RAM and comes with a 64GB built-in storage. It comes equipped with a 6.22-inch display with a notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 18W fast charging technology, Wireless FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and a 2+1 micro SD slot for memory expansion up to 512GB max.

Xiaomi describes Redmi 8 as a Dual Camera Champion. That can be argued but the 12MP AI Dual camera with Sony IMX363 sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/1.8 aperture are good enough. It also comes with Dual PD, AI Scene Detection, and AI Portrait mode. When it comes to taking selfies, it can be a Selfie Champion with the 8MP AI Selfie camera with AI Selfie portrait and AI Face unlock.

Redmi 8 only runs on up to 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset but it can handle several tasks at the same time. Play HD games and watch HD content. Other features that may be ignored are the Wireless FM Radio with powerful speakers and the IR Blaster so you can control other smart devices at home.