Asus ROG Phone 5 series is the undisputed champ of the gaming phone arena and a new device is challenging the heavyweight smartphone with its own set of impressive features. The RedMagic 6S Pro by Nubia is here to appeal to mobile gaming lovers by undercutting the popular gaming phone brands with its affordable price. A true value for money proposition that looks on paper and whether it will fare well in real-life usage is unknown for now.

Since this is a gaming phone, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888+ processor that edges slightly ahead of the Snapdragon 888 in performance. Coupled with 16GB of RAM and the 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory, the phone promises an elevated level of graphics performance for demanding mobile-centric titles.

RedMagic 6S Pro gets the 6.8-inch FHD+ (20:9 aspect ratio) AMOLED display boasting a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate of just 2.2ms. The triple-camera setup of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens and depth sensor promises good pictures in most conditions.

The transparent design phone has an impressive 5050mAh battery which is not surprising for a gaming device. One advantage here is the fact that the phone will draw power from the outlet when plugged in while playing games to prevent battery degradation over time.

However, the phone supports 66W fast charging, the package will come with the 30W brick. Another compromise comes in the form of the Bluetooth 5.1 instead of the latest 5.2 module.

For demanding gamers the phone has a USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC and HDMI support too. RedMagic 6S Pro will come with the Android 11 OS with an upgrade to Android 12 when the OS arrives.

The device will be up for grabs from September 27 (pre-order starting September 18) in the US, Canada, some Latin American regions, select Middle Eastern countries, some European countries and select Asian nations. The 12GB/128GB version is priced at $599, 16GB/256GB version (Cyborg Black) for $699 and the unique transparent 16GB/256GB variant will set you back $729.