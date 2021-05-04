In case you haven’t notice yet, Google has done a redesign to the Play Store. We have been sharing a number of changes like that pausing of auto-renewals and free trials for Google Play Store India. There is also that set of new guidelines for better discovery and app quality. In early April, the search giant rolled out the redesigned navigation and settings and we can expect similar improvements will be announced. We may have missed some so feel free to share if you notice anything new.

There is no formal announcement but our source sighted some more changes. The “My Apps” section is said to have changed. It’s not as accessible now, making it a bit of a challenge to access the list of installed and recently updated apps.

On the Google Play Store, under “My apps & games”, we used to see the recently updated apps and pending updates on the first tab. Apparently, it’s gone and appears to have been replaced by “Manage apps & device”. The result is that some tabs are also gone so you won’t easily see the Updates, Installed, Library, Share, and Beta. What you will see now are two sections: Overview and Manage.

The new sections don’t include all the information one needs to see. The Overview doesn’t even show any quick updates, just a few entries and stats your used storage, Play Protect, reviews, ratings, and options to share apps. The last feature is believed to be useful for some users especially in markets that only have limited access to fast internet.

Google has already tried this similar change (redesign) last year but it actually disappeared. This time, perhaps Google wants to see how the public will react. We’re expecting a number of complaints and not so positive reactions because people won’t easily see the necessary updates. Let’s wait and see.