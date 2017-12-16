It looks like red is the “it” color of the moment as we see special edition variants of several brands, like Samsung and OnePlus and previously Apple. Now the latest one to use the color is the Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition, which sports a bright red color that is not at all subtle but is meant to make your device really stand out. However for now, it is only available in Indonesia and there is no news yet if it will arrive in other markets.

The red variant may also represent the Christmas season, but for whatever reason that this is the particular shade chosen, it is still a very vibrant and stunning smartphone, at least color-wise. In terms of specs, it’s the same as the other three colors of the Xiaomi Mi A1. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and this particular variant has 64GB of internal storage that can still be expanded through a microSD card.

It has dual 12MP cameras at the back and a 5MP front-facing shooter. Its 3,080mAh battery is actually pretty good, given the battery efficiency of the processor. It is one of the few Android One devices available in the market, so it actually runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. In fact, it’s the only Xiaomi smartphone that runs Android out of the box.

For now, the red Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition is only available in Indonesia for around $228 if converted. We don’t know for now if it will expand to other markets or if it’s really a special Indonesian thing.

