Nubia was quick to release a follow up to the Red Magic phone and the Red Magic Mars. Time really flies so fast because it’s been over six months since the last Red Magic phone was launched. Usually, an OEM launches something new every half year. And yes, the first half of 2019 is almost over. The Red Magic 3 is here. It will be ready to roll out globally with impressive specs like the 90Hz display and 8GB of RAM apart from a host of premium feature good enough for gaming.

Zack Nelson has already managed to get his hands on the new Nubia Red Magic 3. A Durability Test video has just been uploaded so we’re ready to discover how strong the phone is.

Watch the full Red Magic 3 Durability Test below:

The new gaming smartphone is ready to make an impression. For its price, the specs are already premium: 6.65-inch HDR AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640, Game Space 2.0, stereo speakers with DTS:X, and capacitive shoulder buttons. What we like most about this smartphone is the internal fan. A 12GB RAM version with 256GB built-in memory is also available but with a more attractive camo design.

The Nubia Red Magic 3’s screen scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. The display is definitely scratch resistant under normal circumstances. Keys and coins won’t scratch the display but a protective screen cover is still recommended.

The Red Magic 3’s front firing stereo speakers are covered by plastic material but are attached to the phone permanently. The front-facing camera is also covered by the same front glass so it doesn’t scratch.

The phone’s metal build can be felt especially when you scratch the sides. Even the power button and volume rocker are made of metal. More metal can be found all over.

The screen under the heat of a lighter doesn’t burn much until 20 seconds. A white mark is left, unfortunately. Bending the phone from both sides is the ultimate test and good thing the phone survives.

So is the phone good enough? Yes, if we’re talking about durability for its almost $500 price tag.