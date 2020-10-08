At the company’s recently concluded ‘Realme Leap to Next Gen’ event, it has expanded its portfolio of AIoT products. The major highlights at the online event were Realme Smart SLED 55-inch TV and an accompanying – sold separately – Realme 100W Soundbar launched for the Indian consumers.

Realme has emerged as a swift mover in the smartphone market, especially in India – its most prominent overseas market. The handsets from the Chinese phone maker have been well received in the country by consumers of all stripes – especially in the segment where high-tech low-cost strategy implemented by Realme has allowed it to undercut some of its compatriots.

Over and above its image as a smartphone manufacturer, this OPPO offshoot is now venturing into myriad spheres, be it a smartwatch, fitness band, earbuds, TVs, and now even audio systems. It’s moving fast to rebrand from only a smartphone company to a tech company with its own ecosystem portfolio in India at least.

With the extremely exhaustive list of smartphones at the base, the marque is planning a range of products for a connected ecosystem. To leverage that in home entertainment, Realme has been meticulous in announcing TVs and more but it hasn’t shied from actually introducing state-of-the-art tech for others to match up.

Toward a new cinematic experience

Realme has taken this trendsetting approach to a new high with the launch of a SLED TV which the company says has a more vivid color gamut than QLED that most brands are selling for its immaculate picture quality. Realme Smart SLED TV is launched in India in a single 55-inch model. Billed as the only SLED 4K TV ever, the TV is designed for a never before experienced cinematic experience at home, which in tandem with the new Soundbar patched over Bluetooth can manifold what the user perceives.

The chief selling point of the SLED TV will be its display tech of course. Reportedly, this works in a different manner compared to the LEDs and QLEDs. While LED and QLED TVs use single Blue backlight first up which later turns to white to deliver a high range of colors at peak brightness, the SLED TV uses Red, Green, and Blue backlights to later turn into white light. This new display technology allows the nearly bezel-less Realme TV to offer NTSC color gamut of up to 108 percent.

Keeping tight with the Android-centric user base, Realme Smart SLED TV runs Android TV OS and comes with 5000+ Apps on Play Store. To add convenience to how you control it, the TV feature Google Assistant built-in – talk your way through if you may! For tactile controls, a smart remote is provided along with the TV. It features three dedicated hotkeys for instant access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube and also a quick button access to Google Assistant.

No matter the impressive experience and everything, consumers still desire a smooth experience when it comes to the television’s response time. To make it a breeze, Smart SLED TV features quad-core MediaTek processor under the hood paired to 16GB of native storage for your content.

An experience that sounds good, sells good

What is a worthy TV with compromised audio? It’s an idiot box! Realme Smart SLED TV with its full 55-inch metal frame and similar stand, doesn’t want to be in that zone. It comes with four down-firing speakers producing a collective 24W of sound with Dolby Audio tech. This standalone prowess can be boasted to another 100W – in case you’re up for in-home cinema experience – by pairing a Realme Soundbar. The soundbar comprises a pair of full-range 2.25-inch 15W speakers and two 15W tweeters that deliver 60W output. The other 40W is delivered through a similar output subwoofer.

This outstanding experience wouldn’t really burn a hole in the pocket. Realme will be selling the Smart SLED 55-inch TV for Rs. 42,000 ($570) in India – it will be available for an introductory Rs. 39,999 ($545) tag through Flipkart and Realme’s official website starting October 16. The Realme 100W Soundbar will add Rs. 6,999 ($95) to your dream of owning an intriguing home entertainment ecosystem – buy through Amazon and Realme.