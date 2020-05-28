Realme has taken the flagship killer title away from OnePlus as the latter graduated towards the flagship phone territory. Riding on the success of Realme X2 Pro and the recently launched X50 Pro, Realme wants to offer every segment of buyers’ irresistible smartphones that are true value for money. That tradition continues as the brand has recently launched smartphones at two ends of the spectrum in the European market. One is a flagship-grade camera-centric device and the other an affordable budget phone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

As the name suggests, the X3 SuperZoom is a camera-centric phone. Its USP is the periscope lens which we earlier saw in high-end flagships from Huawei and OPPO. Of course, Realme borrows the camera tech from sister brand OPPO, which is known for its stellar camera performance.

There is a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera having f/1.8 aperture and 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, and OIS. The third lens is an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.3 aperture and the fourth is a 2MP macro camera having f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a dual punch hole camera setup having 32MP lens with f/2.5 aperture and 8MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Other specs include a 6.6-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display at 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The guts are powered by the proven Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC mated to Adreno 640 GPU. For the European version, X3 SuperZoom comes with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1. There is a 4,200mAh battery with 30W dart charger which means plenty of juice to play around with. The phone is up for pre-order at €499 ($550) in European countries in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options.

Realme 6s

The company has added to the budget 6 series the Realme 6s phone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate punch-hole 6.5-inch FHD+ display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Since it is a budget phone, there is 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Realme 6s has a quad-camera setup having a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing shooter. The 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W dart flash charge is rather impressive. The phone is priced at €199 ($220) and up for pre-order in the European region beginning today.