OPPO’s sub-brand Realme has something in store for the market–a new smartwatch and a new smart TV. There’s no major recent addition to the smartwatch game. Our last feature was the Amazfit X Smartwatch as a button-less curved wearable and the Verizon Care Smartwatch for the seniors. There’s also the Garmin Quatix 6 Marine GPS watch with specialized features and the Huawei Watch GT2e. For those who can afford it, the TAG Heuer smartwatch also launched as a non-modular offering.

This time, Realme debuts a new Realme Watch that may remind you a lot of the Apple Watch for how it looks. The company suggests it’s ‘Time to be Smarter’ so it can be assumed this is a really smarter watch. Let’s see.

Realme Watch

The ₹3,999 ($53) realme Watch features a 1.4-inch large color touchscreen. It comes equipped with a real-time heart rate monitor, intelligent activity tracker, blood-oxygen level monitor, music and camera controls. It offers smart notifications, personalized watch faces, and 14 sports modes. The latter is ideal for those who are into health and fitness.

The Large Color Touchscreen offers a 320 x 320-pixel resolution–high for a smartwatch. It displays lifelike images plus a responsive touch. There are colorful watch straps to choose from in four colors and two different designs. It’s easy to detach with a single button. It’s made from silicone and is very light, as well as, skin-friendly.

Realme Smart TV

Realme has also announced a new Smart TV. It boasts a bezel-less Ultra Bright LED display (8.7mm). It runs on Android TV and comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The device is powered by Chroma Boost Picture Engine and Dolby Audio coming out of those 24W quad stereo speakers plus the 64-bit Quad-Core processor.

Feel free to enjoy YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix on the realme Smart TV. The smart device is available in 32-inch and 43-inch versions. Price starts from ₹12,999 ($172).