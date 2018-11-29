OPPO isn’t stopping with coming up with mid-range devices that can offer almost premium performance. Realme is a neW line from the brand that caters to the younger generation that needs and wants more selfie-focused smartphones. You can say this is perfect for the millennials (at least most of them) who like to show off to the world all the perfect selfies they can capture. The company has already introduced to us the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme C1 and here’s another one: the Reame U1.

The Realme U1 boasts a 25MP front-facing camera with an IMX576 sensor, placed within the teardrop notch. Oppo has implemented the notch design once again to allow a larger screen real estate. The camera is said to perform well even in low-light environments.

The Realme 2 Pro’s screen is actually applied here. There’s a large 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. The screen is almost bezel-less (2.05mm top and 1.7mm both sides) with the display covering about 90.8% of the front.

Other specs include Helio P70 processor, dual 13 and 2MP rear cameras, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard stroage, microSD card slot for expansion, dual nano-SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, n FM radio receiver, dual VoLTE, and a 3500mAh battery.

OPPO used a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 in the front. The back appears to be glass but it’s only acrylic topped by a special coating. It’s better because it doesn’t shatter easily compared to glass.

The OPPO Realme U1 can be considered a gaming phone with its gaming optimizations that includes steady 60fps. The phone runs on Color OS 5.2 which is already based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device is available in India so the ORoaming app is supported. Pricing starts at INR11,999 ($170) for the 3GB RAM/32GB model. The 4/64GB model is INR14,999 ($215).

You can choose from these colors: Fiery Gold, Brave Blue, and Ambitious Black. December 5 will be the market release date.