The Realme GT 5G is finally launched. It’s been said to arrive with Snapdragon 888 processor in Europe and yes, it will be out in the market soon. The OPPO sub-brand has officially announced the new Realme smartphone in its yellow and black colorway. The racing theme tells us this is all about speed. We have yet to see how this device will perform but we doubt that it will fail us. Another thing that makes this attractive is the price–€469–which is only $569 in the US. If that’s not good enough for you, then maybe this: €369 ($448) for a limited time.

A sub $500 Snapdragon 888-powered 5G phone is certainly attractive. The promo price for the 8GB RAM/128GB model is something we’d like to grab right now if we live in Europe. There is also a 6GB RAM/128GB variant.

The Realme GT 5G comes equipped with an impressive 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. That already comes with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, 4096 levels of auto-brightness, and a 360Hz touch sample rate. It offers 5G connectivity plus UFS 3.1 storage.

For the gamers, take advantage of the GT Mode that offers high-frame-rate gaming optimization and full-scene high-performance. When it comes to imaging, there is a 16MP selfie shooter under a punch-hole and a 64MP primary camera on the rear.

The new Realme GT 5G runs on a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging. This means you can charge the battery up to 100% within 35 minutes. Realme maintained the stereo speakers and 3.5mm audio jack. It already runs on Android 11. You can try accessing the Android 12 beta on this device if you want.

The 12/256GB Realme GT 5G can be ordered from the official webstore beginning June 21 for €599 ($725). You can also check it out during Amazon’s Prime Day sale with a more affordable price of €499 ($605).

Aside from the Racing Yellow vegan leather model, you can also choose between the Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver. AliExpress will also sell the 8/128GB Realme GT 5G for €369 ($445). You can buy from there anytime between June 21 and 25. Retail price will be €449 ($545) after that.

Realme Watch 2 Series

Realme has also introduced the new Realme Watch 2 series. Two variants are ready: a regular Realme Watch 2 and the Realme Watch 2 Pro. Both phones come with a blood oxygen monitor, more than 100 watch faces, and 90 sports modes.

The Pro version of the watch comes with a 1.75-inch rectangular touch display with 600 nits peak brightness and a 320×385 pixel resolution. There is a Black or Silver finish option for the straps. Other features include music control, SpO2 level monitoring, heart rate monitor, remote camera, call notification, no disturb mode, message reminder, and IoT control. The 390mAh battery may be enough to give it a two-week battery life. Price tag reads €69.99 ($85).

The Realme Watch 2 non-pro model is similar in many ways but has a smaller 1.4-inch screen with 320×320 pixel resolution. It has most of the monitoring features plus IP68 rating, and Realme smart controls. It only comes with a 315mAh battery that can last up to 12 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is priced at €44 ($53).