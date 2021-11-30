Realme GT 2 Pro Specs

It was only in September when the Realme GT Neo2 was officially announced in China. A new one will be revealed soon by the OEM but for now, we only have an image render and the specs. The Realme GT 2 Pro appears to have something similar with the old Google Nexus 6P. There is a protruding camera module that carries three cameras. The phone is said to come with a large 6.8-inch screen with WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme phone will be one of the first to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. It will be a flagship offering, ready for the high-end global market.

The Realme GT 2 Pro’s render is from OnLeaks in partnership with 91mobiles. Steve Hemmerstoffer knows really knows his stuff and more often than not, he is correct with his renders and predictions.

Realme GT 2 Pro render

The design is new for Realme but reminiscent of the Google Nexus 6P. There is a horizontal camera module. For those who don’t remember the old Nexus, then maybe this will remind you of the camera bridge of the Pixel 6.

There are three cameras plus a dual LED flash. The system may include dual 50MP cameras, 8MP telephoto, and GR Lens. The GR Lens are usually used to reduce multi-coating and ghosting, as well as, deliver resistance against backlighting.

Other specs include 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, max of 12GB RAM, and a 32MP selfie camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to run on Android 12 topped by Realme UI 3.0. There’s no word on the battery but it could offer 125W fast charging tech.

The Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is also said to have reached AnTuTu already with really impressive scores. The smartphone is said to have reached the one million mark in the benchmarking app.