Realme GT 2 series has finally been announced in China after a long wait, and the shining star is the GT 2 Pro powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phones were revealed on January 4 in a keynote by the Chinese giant, and the flagship GT 2 Pro is amongst the handful of devices to debut Qualcomm’s flagship processor. The vanilla GT 2 model gets the outgoing Snapdragon 888 SoC which is no slouch either. Both these models tout a custom-developed bio-based polymer back material replicating the feel of paper.

Realme has positioned the GT 2 Pro as a high-end device for demanding users, and the unique use of material gives it an advantage in the similar seeming phone arena. The challenge for Realme’s design studio and industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa was to create a non-fossil-based material with the same structural integrity while saving 2 kg CO2/kg of body weight.

Coming onto the high-end specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro gets a flat Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display (QHD+ resolution) featuring 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The adaptive refresh rate promises battery life improvement of around 50 percent as compared to previous AMOLEDs with 30Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate.

On top of this, the phone gets 10bit colors and HDR10+ certification from DisplayMate. This should bring an immersive viewing experience, smooth UI, and enhanced performance in gaming for the users.

Realme GT 2 Pro has a potent camera setup in the form of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor (OIS and 1.0µm pixels), secondary Samsung JN1 50MP ultrawide lens (150 field of view), and a microscope lens capable of shooting 40x close-ups. The device is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging capability.

According to Relame, the flagship phone has a very slim look and feel to it with a thickness of just 8.18mm and a weight of 189 grams. The flagship processor on the GT 2 Pro is paired to the top end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage – so, nothing has been left for users to complain about.

Both the Pro model and the GT 2 variant will get the Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue color options. The 8GB/128GB trim of GT 2 Pro is priced at CNY 3,899 (approx. $615) and the 12GB/512GB costs CNY 4,999 (roughly $790).