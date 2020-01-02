OPPO’s Realme line may not be as prolific but we have seen and tried reliable Realme phones. The last one we featured here was the Realme X50 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G as the first 5G smartphone from OPPO. Meanwhile, the main OPPO brand teased the OPPO F15 for India. Announced before year-end was instructions on how to remove content recommendations in ColorOS. The Realme team posted the information on its official forum. The steps are simple ways on how to disable content recommendations in settings.

You see, Realme earlier presented commercial content recommendations in the latest ColorOS 6 version. The intention was good but not everyone likes it. Another aim of content recommendation is to promote commercial links and apps. Of course, we can’t set aside the fact that there are monetization efforts involved.

Turning off such recommendations is possible if you really don’t want to see them. They appear in either the Security Check page or the Phone Manager app. Check your settings and make the necessary adjustments. Here is the location: Settings> Additional Settings> Content Recommendation.

Content recommendations in ColorOS 6 may be helpful for most people but can be an annoyance to some. Note this feature is for ColorOS 6, at least for now, and before ColorOS 7 starts rolling out.

The Realme team recommends the users to update the system regularly. The official note says, “To continue offering more surprises for you and maintain a healthy and sustainable business model, we have introduced commercial content recommendations in the OS. Realme phones with ColorOS 6 and above will receive such a recommendation update. We encourage you to update the system timely to enjoy a better operating experience and receive the latest Android security patches.”

All Realme phones running on ColorOS 6 can receive the content recommendations feature with the latest update. The people behind the sub-brand assures the consumers that regulations and rules are set in place. This then ensures that the privacy and content of the users are a priority.