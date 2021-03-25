The Realme 8 series is the latest from OPPO’s sub-brand. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with 108MP camera were promised to be unveiled soon. The big event happened and we now have the follow-up to last year’s Realme 7 series. The duo both come with quad cameras but the Pro version gets up to 108MP megapixels for its main camera. It’s not the first to have a 108MP shooter but we find it impressive that Realme is able to pull it off and yet still command a low price at only INR 18,000 which is about $248 in the US.

Let’s start with the Realme 8. This variant comes with a 6.4-inch screen with 1080p+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It only has 60Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 8 runs on Helio G95. It’s the same chipset used on the Realme 7 there may only be a slight improvement in the performance. The cooling system is better though with copper instead of the carbon fiber setup.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 64MP main plus 8MP ultra wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP B&W. It can’t capture 4K videos yet like the Pro version. Other important features include a large 5000mAh battery that only needs 65 minutes to be fully charged, 128GB onboard storage, 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot. This one also comes with an under-display fingerprint reader.

The Realme 8 Pro runs on Snapdragon 720G which was the same processor used on the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. What has changed is the Realme UI which is now version 2.0.

The phone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 4G LTE connectivity, and 50W dart charging. The display is also a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with 1,000 nits of brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme 8 Pro is camera-centric so mobile photography enthusiasts may consider this one. It features an updated Super Nightscape mode, Ultra Nightscape Video mode, and Starry Mode for videos. The 108MP camera is joined by an 8MP ultrawide camera ( f/2.25 aperture, 119º field of view), 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP B&W shooter. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels with f/2.45 aperture. The 4500mAh battery allows 8 hours of gaming and 20 hours of Youtube playback.

Realme 8 Pricing Details

When it comes to pricing, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are INR 15,000 and INR 18,000 in India ($206, $248). That is very affordable even with the premium specs and features. You may check out the Realme Upgrade Program so you can only pay 70% of the price and use the unit for one whole year. After that, you can upgrade to another unit and pay another discounted price.

You may also check Flipkart and Realme.com. On March 31, the phone will be release in the UK for £280 for the 8GB RAM 128GB of the Realme 8 Pro on Amazon.com and Realme.com. Pre-order is now open.j