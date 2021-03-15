OPPO’s sub-brand Realme is set to introduce a new series. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are expected to arrive as follow-up models to the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. One model was mentioned a while ago as it was sighted on a listing about Google Play Services for AR. The new Realme 8 will be announced this coming March 24 but details and images are surfacing this early. Realme has even started to tease the public with images of the phones.

Our source has shared some images. It seems the Realme 8 series is no longer a secret. This could mean the March 24 announcement could be the global debut already but will be announced in India (7:30PM IST). The launch will happen in the UK at 2PM GMT and in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany at 3PM CET.

Here’s what we have gathered so far: the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108MP Infinity Camera, 64MP on the regular variant, and a shimmery back panel that glows in the dark. The invite packed sent contains a special phone cover and a Magic 8 ball. There’s a lot of reference to the number 8 for obvious reasons–it’s the Realme 8 and the Infinity sign looks like an 8.

Realme 8 Series Features

No official list of specs and features is available but we can look forward to a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Helio G95 processor, 5000mAh battery, and 30W charging tech. There will be quad rear cameras headlined by either the 108MP or 64MP shooter.

Either Realme 8 series phone will be camera-centric as made possible by the new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The camera system can capture videos up to 4K @120 fps. Other important imaging features include a 3x in-sensor lossless zoom, Starry Mode for astrophotography time-lapse videos, Tilt-shift time-lapse video, and new portrait filters ( Neon Portrait/Dynamic Bokeh Portrait/AI Color Portrait).