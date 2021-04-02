The Realme 8 Pro was launched just last week but already, the new smartphone from the Chinese OEM is getting its second over-the-air update. This time around, it’s getting a security update which is the usual monthly patch that Android devices are getting. The update also brings a new 960fps slow-mo video mode for its rear camera and some other camera improvements. The Realme 8 Pro is the more advanced version of the Realme 8 that was also announced at the same time.

The Realme 8 Pro update is build number RMX3081_11_A.27 and weighs around 329MB so you need to make space for it before you update. The main purpose of the update is to bring the April security patch to the smartphone which doesn’t really bring any new features but is a much needed patch so your phone will remain secure and working properly. The bump isn’t something you will notice but it does its job.

XDA Developers shares that one minor thing that the update can do is to bring a 960fps setting for the camera’s slo-mo mode or what’s called as Hyper Motion Slo-Mo mode. This is just in case you need an even more dramatic slo-mo video. This is only applicable to the primary camera on the rear so you can’t make a super slo-mo while doing a video selfie. It should also fix the color shift and flicker issues that were experienced by some users.

The update also brings a new watermark style for photos taken with the 108MP camera. You will be able to turn the logo, the device name, and date & time on or off from the watermark. When it comes to the logo, it will now show the new infinity logo from Realme which is being used to push the detail capturing abilities of the 108MP camera of the Realme 8 Pro. The new smartphone’s camera capabilities is one of the highlights of this device.

To update your Realme 8 Pro, go to the phone’s settings and look for Software Update. If the OTA update is already available, you’ll be able to see the option that says “Update Now”.