Realme 7 series is already luring fans in India with the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro variants. Now, at the recently concluded event, alongside a slew of AIoT Products, the Chinese tech company has launched a new budget smartphone in its 7 series called the Realme 7i in India. This is stacked just below the previous models and is billed as the first 64MP-led quad-camera smartphone in its price bracket, also boasting a 90Hz screen refresh rate for a smoother experience.

If you’re in the market searching for a daily driver within Rs. 12,000 (approx. $163), the Realme 7i starting at Rs. 11,999 present itself as a fine contender. The phone will be launched in a single memory variant with two storage options to opt from and is expected to go on sale on October 16. It will be available online through Realme website and Flipkart and should also be available in offline stores.

For the specs, the Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired to 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage (expandable using MicroSD card) to choose from. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. With a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 90Hz refresh rate, the Realme 7i is designed for a smoother experience and sharper imaging.

Talking about imaging, the phone boasts of a decent camera module on the back. As said, it has a quad-camera setup led by a 64MP lens with f/1.8. The other cameras in the module include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 119˚ Field of View, 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone packs a 16MP camera for perfect selfies.

Realme 7i is going to roll out in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colorways. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which will support 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the device include 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5, and USB Type-C port. While the 4GB + 64GB model will sell for Rs 11,999, the 4GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 12,999.