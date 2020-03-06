After the Realme X50, OPPO has released two new Realme phones–the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. Both phones are follow-ups to the Realme 5S that was revealed in India last November. The new Realme 6 series phones both come with professional-grade cameras, making the two both camera-centric. OPPO’s sub-brand may not be on top of the industry but it is known for introducing products that matter. The latest additions will offer the ultimate performance in imaging and gaming without breaking your bank account.

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro have been upgraded significantly starting with new processors. Both now offer 30W fast-charging, as well as, 90Hz displays. The Realme 6 is powered by a Mediatek G90T processor which is meant for gaming phones with 12nm platform, octa-core CPU (two 2.05GHz Cortex A76 big cores + six 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores), Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, and 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 features a large 6.5-inch LCD screen, FullHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3, punch-hole with a 16MP F/2.0 selfie shooter, quad rear cameras (64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor + 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP B&W auxiliary unit), 64GB or 128GB UFS2.1 storage, microSD card slot, and a 4300mAh battery. A 30W charger comes with the phone for faster charging all the time. Full batt can be achieved within an hour.

When it comes to pricing, the model with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage costs INR 12,999 which is about $176. The 6GB/128GB version is INR 14,999 ($202) while the 8GB/128GB variant INR 15,999 ($216). Pre-order is now open. Realme.com and Flipkart will also offer the phone beginning on March 11.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro slightly has a bigger display–6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HF+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 720G processor on 8nm process, 2.3GHz octa-core, Kryo 465 CPU, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and Adreno 618 GPU. When it comes to the imaging department, there are two selfie cameras (16MP and 8MP) under a pill-shaped hole.

There are quad cameras as well as the back: 64MP camera, 12MP f/2.5 telephoto shooter, 8MP ultrawide angle, and 2MP macro lens. Battery size is the same as 4300mAh but now with 30W charging. Pre-order has started. Choose from these three variants: 6GB RAM/64GB version for INR 16,999 ($230), 6/128GB IN R17,999 ($243), AND 8/128GB INR