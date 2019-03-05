This is the real Realme. The OPPO sub-brand Realme has recently released a new flagship phone. It’s a follow-up to the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro from last year. It’s now listed on its official website with a price tag that reads ₹8,999 which is about $127 in the US. That is one affordable device with specs that will impress the ordinary mobile consumers with its large battery capacity of 4230mAh, spacious 6.22-inch dewdrop screen, and the 13MP Dual + 2MP Nightscape cameras.

Realme 3 is a budget-friendly smartphone but you won’t think is if you look at the specs list: Helio P70 AI processor, 13MP selfie camera, ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie, and a gradient unibody design. The device shell alone is a sight to behold because of the starry surface with a magical chameleon effect which looks more like a refined galaxy gradient.

Aside from the unibody design, the phone offers a more comfortable grip. When it comes to imaging, the 13+2MP Dual Camera with f/1.8 aperture is decent enough. It offers Nightscape for blur-free shots even in low-light environments while the Chroma Boost for more vivid colors.

There’s the usual camera features like AI Scene Recognition, Google Lens, Slo-Mo Video, and Camera API2. The 13MP selfie camera seems to be powerful for selfie lovers. The same selfie cam allows Face Unlock, DIY Beautify, and AI Beauty.

Realme has implemented a Helio P70 processor so it can be fast. The device already runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie.

