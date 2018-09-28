Oppo may want to “Never Settle” just like its subsidiary OnePlus as it’s coming up with several new phones. The Realme 1 was launched only last May but quickly got a follow-up in the form of the Realme 2. That was only in August and today, we’re learning about a new Realme 2 Pro and a Realme C1. That is fast but we’re not really surprised there are prolific OEMs and brands in the tech world. Oppo is determined to remain relevant and so here are the new Realme phones.

The Realme 2 Pro and the Realme C1 are two different phones but they are both considered budget phones. These two are different from each other but they may be able to capture the interest of the lower mid-range market. The two phones both have notched displays and are expected to be released in India soon.

Oppo really knows value for money with the phones it’s bringing to the market. The first Realme model was only about $128 (₹8,990) but with decent specs already. From MediaTek Helio, Realme is moving to Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor for the Realme 2 Pro.

Note that Realme is now an independent brand but the Oppo influence is still obvious. The Realme 2 Pro was promised for September to add to the almost one million units already sold by Realme.

The Realme 2 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, 16MP primary with dual pixel autofocus, waterdrop notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, 6.3-inch FHD+, Adreno 512 GPU, 90.8% screen ratio, AI screen recognition, AI beautification, and a 3500mAh battery. Color options include Blue Ocean, Black Sea, and Ice Lake.

Prices listed on Flipkart are as follows:

• 4GB RAM/64GB – ₹13,990 ($193)

• 6GB RAM/64GB – ₹15,990 ($220)

• 8GB RAM/128GB – ₹17,990 ($248)

The other phone, the Realme C1, is even more affordable but that means lower specs. The device boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, 1520 × 720 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 450 chipset, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 4230mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 5MP AI camera and dual 13MP+ 2MP cameras on the rear. Price tag reads ₹6,990 which converts to only $92.

VIA: XDA