Pokémon fans are going to have their eyes lit up when they know the Pikachu True Wireless earbuds by Razer are right in their grasp. To top it off, a Poke Ball to store and charge them is a match made in heaven. These are most likely the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds revamped in a custom paint job that pocket monsters are going to find hard to resist.

These special edition earbuds sport a yellow color with the Pikachu logo instead of the regular three-headed snake we all have associated with Razer for years. The USP of the earbuds is the charging case which is a replica of the Poké Ball. It has a button on the front which lights up to indicate battery level. The charging case also has an attached wrist strap, just in case you want to wear it on your arm to show it off to friends.

The Pikachu earbuds fitted with a 13mm driver have a playback time of two hours which is not that great but it can be extended to 15 hours with the case by your side. There’s IPX4 water resistance for the occasional water spillage or outdoor activities like running or workout. The Bluetooth 5.0 promises a low latency mode which drops the latency to 60ms which comes handy while gaming.

When compared to other earbuds in the same segment, the Pokémon Pikachu True Wireless earbuds are average as their audio quality, battery life and absence of active noise canceling features leave a whole lot to be desired. Other than that, they are worth the price tag of $120 for their sheer eye-candy value. Sadly the earbuds are only going to be available in China from April 16, 2020. So you’ll have to figure out a way to get your hands on them if you desperately want a pair.