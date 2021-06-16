Razer has since been a lifestyle brand know for gaming-related products and accessories. The company has delivered numerous products from gaming phones to earbuds (RAZER OPUS X wireless noise-canceling headphones) to game controllers and now this—–a USB-C Charger. There’s also the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop which we believe can be a good choice for the hardcore gamers. The two products have been announced recently and we’re excited to try out both. Let’s focus first on the special charger—the Razer USB-C GaN Charger.

The Razer USB-C GaN Charger can charge up to four devices. That is one impressive feat but of course, it comes with a price. And yes, the price of this product is not affordable–for a charger.

With up to 130W of charging power, this USB-C charger can be useful when you need to quickly charge a number of devices simultaneously. It comes with a pair of USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. With the four ports, you can power up for different gadgets at the same time.

The two USB-A ports only share 18W while the two USB-C ports share 100W. You can use it anywhere in the world as a travel charger, thanks to modular plugs for the US, UK, and EU.

Compared to other charging devices, the Razer USB-C GaN Charger makes use of Gallium Nitride. This allows the charger a smaller footprint, as well as, a more efficient power delivery. The charger is also said to be cooler too so you don’t have to worry about overheating.

The Razer USB-C GaN Charger is $179.99. It’s more expensive compared to most fast chargers available in the market but this one can charge multiple devices at once. You can buy directly from Razer.com.