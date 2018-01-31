Usually we carry around several devices when we travel or even on our daily commute. You have your device’s wall charger and then your power bank/s and then other wires and stuff you may need to keep you connected the whole day. But now if you want to be able to save a bit of space in your bag or luggage, RAVPower has released a new product to help you with that. It’s a 2-in-1 device that can serve as both a wall charger and then a power bank later on when you need to juice up on the go.

When you still have a power outlet near you, just plug it in and power up whichever device needs to be charged. But when it’s time to go, you can then collapse the plug and bring it with you and when you need to recharge one of your devices while you’re mobile or when there’s no outlet near you, it will serve as a power bank. When you finally get to your house or office or wherever, then you can plug it to an outlet and charge both the power bank and your device.

The device has two 3.4A USB ports and you can use a maximum of 2.4A per port. It also has a 10000mAh capacity battery so you can charge a device like the Samsung Galaxy S8 twice. You can recharge it three ways: through an AC outlet, car charger, and even as a solar charger.

The RAVPower 2-in-1 Wall Charger and Power Bank is now available for purchase through Amazon, according to their press release. However, when you go to the Amazon link, it’s currently out of stock. In any case, if it does become available soon, you can get it at just $25.99.

SOURCE: RAVPower