We wrote about the Raccoon APK Downloader program almost two years ago. This is a program you install on your PC that lets you download APK installer files directly from the Google Play Store. It’s pretty useful for installing or “sideloading” apps to devices that don’t have the Play Store installed on them. The developer of the program just rolled out a huge update, even adding some premium features.

So who would use the Raccoon APK Downloader anyways? A lot of people, actually. Some people prefer to sideload apps on devices without Google Play services, or use the APKs on a separate platform, like a device with Chrome OS. The program reports itself to the Play Store as an Adroid device, so the downloading is easy – just type the name of the app on the search bar like you normally would.

The update brings a new and sleeker UI to the program, including some premium features. If you pay for the premium license (around USD$9.00), you can wirelessly transfer the APK installer to your phone. This is done like how normal Android file transfer apps would do it – you can scan the QR code on your computer screen and Raccoon will automatically send the file over your local network.

You can download the program via Raccoon’s official website. Remember that this is a PC program, not an Android app that we’re talking about, in case you get confused.

VIA: Liliputing