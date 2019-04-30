Don’t you miss the days when QuickPic was one of the most popular photo gallery apps out there and it was actually working as it should? Well, the now infamous app was removed from the Google Play Store last year due to some violations but it’s apparently back for download now. And in case you were wondering if Cheetah Mobile, which now owns the app, has improved it, the sad news is that they have not and so you should look for a new similar app already.

A few years ago, QuickPic was a huge favorite among those who were not happy with their device’s built-in photo gallery app. But for some reason (probably money), the original developers sold it to Cheetah Mobile, a Chinese app factory that is pretty much reviled by the discerning app users. It suddenly became loaded with spyware and malicious ads, as all apps produced by Cheetah eventually does.

Late last year, a bunch of apps including QuickPic was pulled from the Google Play Store because of Cheetah Mobile and Kika Tech’s massive click fraud scheme. They were claiming ad revenue from advertisers even if users didn’t actually click and install apps. The problem with Google is that they don’t deal with the developers/publishers even though they are shown to be constant violators.

So now, Cheetah has resubmitted QuickPic and has gotten the app published again. But based on the comments and reviews, nothing has really changed. Users are complaining they can’t play video, there are glitches and crashes, and of course advertisements. There are even those who can’t access the photos that they’ve previously backed up within the app.

QuickPic still has a 4.5-star rating on Google Play so people who don’t know better will still probably install it. But the high rating is just a carry-over probably of years of goodwill. But that average should probably go down quickly soon.