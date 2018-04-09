Get your idea for a great new app off the ground with The eduCBA Mobile App Development Lifetime Subscription Bundle, discounted by 96% at Android Community Deals. This package offers all the training you’ll need to develop professional looking mobile apps for Android, iOS, and more. Whether you are interested in app development as a hobby or as a possible career move, this bundle is the perfect solution. And, with a sale price of just $29, it’s practically a no brainer.

Students will receive lifetime access to over 100 courses and more than 250 hours of content that cover everything from the very basics to advanced app development concepts. The content is accessible 24/7, you’ll be able to use quizzes and tests to ensure you’re on the right track, and you’ll even earn a certificate for each course you complete. With the included 15-day satisfaction guarantee, what have you got to lose?

– Access more than 100 complete courses & 250+ hours of content 24/7

– Build apps in Android, iOS & PhoneGap

– Use mock tests & online quizzes to fortify your learning

– Earn certificates of completion for each course you finish

Get started on a new career with the eduCBA Mobile App Development Lifetime Subscription Bundle, only $29 here at Android Community Deals.