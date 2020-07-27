It has been over a week since OPPO introduced its new charging solutions. We noted the 125W wired and 65W wireless technologies. OPPO has beaten Xiaomi’s 100W fast charging but looks like both of them are being challenged once again as Qualcomm launches Quick Charge 5. The technology is now considered as the fastest commercial charging solution in the world today for Android mobile devices. This means super-fast charging, surpassing the records of the last Quick Charge 4 tech, is ready.

Quick Charge 5 doesn’t just allow faster charging. It also enables new accessories, battery technology, and safety features. Qualcomm promises 50% battery capacity can be achieved really fast. By fast we mean in only five minutes. Now that’s fast.

Quick Charge 5 takes advantage of Qualcomm Battery Saver and Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities. They offer efficiency that helps extend the battery of any mobile device.

Qualcomm Technologies’ VP Product Management Ev Roach said the new tech “will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge”. Roach explained how Qualcomm will make sure other OEMs use the tech and said, “We work closely with manufacturers to create industry-leading devices that meet consumers’ demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences.”

Compared to Quick Charge 4, this one is more efficient by 70%. That’s near twice the power and four times the speed so we’re not surprised if this will be really fast. It brings 10x the power delivery of Quick Charge 12. It also supports 20 Volts of power and can support 25 batteries.

It’s speedy already so Qualcomm makes sure it uses 12 separate voltage plus current and temperature protections. Beyond 30V and 25V, external power controls and USB-input overvoltage protection will work, respectively. It’s cooler too by 10 degrees Celsius.

Quick Charge technology is being used on over 1,200 mobile devices, controllers, and accessories. Qualcomm has the Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, and 4+. Quick Charge 5 is the latest so we can expect it to be implemented on future devices.