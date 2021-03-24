Qualcomm is popular for its wide range of chips that are used by numerous OEMs. At the moment, there is a problem of chip shortage. It’s not only Qualcomm but it’s reportedly unable to meet processor chip demand. It has been introducing new processors left and right that are more advanced than previous models. The company also develops software that can be used to optimize mobile experiences like the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound and Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design.

We’re learning that Qualcomm has plans to officially join the consumer electronics by introducing, literally, a game console. The gaming device may be powered by Android OS and Qualcomm’s very own Snapdragon processors.

The idea is a gaming console similar to the Nintendo Switch. The form factor is effective and is very handy. Some images have been sighted but our source isn’t able to share them.

The controllers will be on the left and right sides of the display. It may look like a smartphone but with a screen in landscape orientation. The device may be thicker for the thermal headroom. This enables the device to be more efficient and for the processor to run faster compared to smartphones. A 6000mAh battery may also be available with Quick Charge technology.

Qualcomm is said to have found a supplier for the gamepad. The display is believed to be 6.5-inches. The device may also offer support for display-out and an SD card slot. It may already come with Android 12 with a custom launcher plus support for Google Play apps and services.

Target launch in the market is first quarter of 2022. It may also come with the latest Snapdragon processor that will be announced later this year. We’re looking forward to better processing powers and 5G connectivity. The price tag could read around $300.